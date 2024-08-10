Thomas Oatway | Cease and Desist, Redux

Larry Moore (July 21) submitted a letter to the editor that inferred that all of the “far-left liberal” letter submitters were secretly wishing that the bullet that narrowly missed Donald Trump needed to be an inch to the right to save “democracy and the threat to western civilization.” That could not be further from the truth.

Mr. Moore has asked us to “cease and desist” from our “nauseatingly hateful rhetoric” about former President Donald Trump. That is interesting. (Recently) Donald Trump was quoted as saying that Kamala Harris is “dumb as a rock” and “crazy.”

I will provide this advice for Mr. Moore: You should not accuse others of the same thing that your favorite candidate is doing.

One more thing: It was revealed that Donald Trump wrote a check for $5,000 to attend a fundraising dinner for Kamala Harris back in 2011, when she was running for attorney general in California. His daughter also contributed $1,000 in 2013 to Harris. Who is the dummy now?

Thomas Oatway

Valencia