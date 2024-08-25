Tomorrow is International Dog Day 

Top Breeds rated by state

American families adore their four-legged companions. Approximately two-thirds of U.S. households own a dog, and a staggering 85% of dog owners consider their pets a part of their family. It’s undeniable that Americans hold a deep affection for their furry friends. While certain breeds are more common than others, we were intrigued to discover which ones are the most favored in America.

Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 dog owners across the country to find out which breeds rank supreme in the U.S. Our survey options encompassed the top 25 most popular breeds nationwide, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

As it turns out, many Americans are unbiased when it comes to dogs. The largest percentage of respondents reported that “no breed in particular” is their favorite (13%). However, Australian shepherds ranked as the top favorite dog breed, followed by German shepherds and bulldogs.

With 65.1 million U.S. households owning at least one dog, International Dog Day (August 26) is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our many furry friends. While a wide variety of breeds can make wonderful companions, some breeds are more favored than others

Key findings from our study:

Boston terriers and boxers round out the top three most favored breeds in California.

Labrador retrievers, Siberian huskies, Yorkshire terriers, miniature schnauzers, Great Danes, Havanese and Pembroke Welsh corgis ranked as California’s least favorite dog breeds (with no California residents selecting these breeds as their favorite).

Two shepherds ranked as the nation’s favorite breeds: the Australian shepherd (#1) and the German Shepherd (#2)

The German shepherd ranked as the No. 1 favored dog breed in 16 states (at times tying with another breed for the top spot), the highest number study wide. However, this breed ranked second most favored nationwide.

Havanese ranked as the least favored breed in most U.S. states (33 total, at times tying with other breeds for the bottom spot).

America’s second least-favored dog breed was the German shorthaired pointer followed by the Welsh corgi.

The top reason why respondents selected a breed as their favorite was because they currently own the breed or have in the past (52%). Thinking the dog could be a good companion (50%) was the second-most favored reason.

Breeds That Are Most Commonly Selected as a State’s Favorite

Breed Number of States That Ranked This Breed

As Their Favorite German Shepherd 16 16 16 Australian Shepherd 10 10 10 Labrador Retriever 10 10 10 Bernese Mountain Dog 9 9 9 Bulldog 8 8 8 Golden Retriever 2 2 2 Boston Terrier 1 1 1 Beagle 1 1 1 Boxer 1 1 1

Note: Survey options encompassed the top 25 most popular dog breeds in America, according to the American Kennel Club, and six states had two or more breeds tie as the favorite breed.

Source: Forbes Advisor 2023 Pet Insurance Survey