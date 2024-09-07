Alan Ferdman | A Rebranding of ‘Full Speed to Port’?

After skimming Gary Horton’s Sept. 4 column, his position makes so little sense, his writings should be rebranded, “Slow Speed to Nowhere.”

This week Gary is upset by people campaigning for Donald Trump with pickup trucks flying Trump flags and driving around the city. It becomes clear he is really upset because they are not driving around the city with Kamala Harris flags flying. Perhaps support for Trump is because Trump has established policies that they agree with, while Harris does not.

Next, Horton tries to tie (Santa Clarita Councilman) Jason Gibbs to his argument because Jason does not have pickup trucks driving around with his flags on it. Mr. Horton seems to never leave Valencia and travel to Canyon Country (City District 1), as he has not witnessed the huge truck with Patsy Ayala’s name on it.

Patsy is doing it right. She is campaigning and that is what an election candidate is supposed to do. Years ago, when I was running for City Council, I also had pickup trucks running around the city with “Elect Alan Ferdman” signs on them.

Gary, there is nothing wrong with campaigning, particularly if it is the candidate of your choice. What Gary Horton fails to realize is, it is his problem for not those choosing to campaign for the candidate he wants elected. Because that is what the democratic process is all about.

Alan Ferdman

Canyon Country