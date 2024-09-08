Arthur Saginian | If This Be Treason …

On May 29, 1765, Patrick Henry gave a rousing speech to the Virginia House of Burgesses. You may know Henry for his “give me liberty or give me death” speech in 1775, but this one came earlier — and it shook Virginians in pre-Revolutionary War America to their core. Virginians were trying to decide what to do about the controversial Stamp Act. Henry’s speech was nothing if not brazen. He compared King George III to Julius Caesar. “Caesar had his Brutus; Charles the First his Cromwell; and George the Third . . .”

At this point, Henry was interrupted by cries of “Treason! Treason!”

But Henry persevered in the face of these cries. “George the Third,” he said, “may profit by their example. If this be treason, make the most of it!”

From the “MAGA” perspective, President Joe Biden is former President Barack Obama’s third term, who is now vying for a fourth through Vice President Kamala Harris. From that perspective, the executive branch has become King George III and Julius Caesar combined. From that perspective Biden/Harris already act as if they are above the law, as did Obama. From that perspective, democracy already has been destroyed, and they see it as their duty to restore it. From that perspective, former President Donald Trump is the equivalent of Patrick Henry, ushering in a new era of liberty and freedom from tyranny.

Say what you will, I just call it like I see it.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita