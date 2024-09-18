Bill Lyons | Where Will Water, Juice Come From?

I read in this morning’s Signal (Sept. 17) that two new construction projects are being considered on Soledad Canyon Road totaling 468 new homes and 138,500 square feet of commercial buildings. This brings to question, where is the extra water and electric power going to come from?

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, quoting California Water Conservation Law Assembly Bill 1572, is (advocating) that irrigation of “non-functional turf” be eliminated. Hence our homeowners association is facing immense costs to do away with our park-like entrance lawn, a consequence of our ongoing “drought crisis.”

Southern California Edison duns its clients with “on peak rates” of 61 cents per kilowatt hour because of their inability to provide sufficient power between 4 and 9 p.m. In contrast, I’ve learned that electric rates in Florida are a flat 15 cents per kilowatt hour.

I am hopeful that the SCV Water board, Southern California Edison and the Planning Commission will assure that new sources of water and power will be provided to accommodate these new developments.

Bill Lyons

Santa Clarita