California’s Newest Michelin Star Restaurants 

The famed Michelin Guide and its “restaurant inspectors,” seem to have taken a shine to the Golden State, awarding California restaurants one new Green Star, three new Two Stars and seven new One Stars in 2024.

There are also 10 new Bib Gourmands, many of them in the L.A. area.

What is a Michelin Star?

Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants throughout the world. The much-coveted accolade can be one, two or three stars. It’s like the hall of fame for restaurants.

The Michelin Guide began as a travel publication intended to encourage people to explore by car. The star system was first introduced in 1926, with a single star denoting “a very good restaurant.”

Today, to earn one Michelin star, a restaurant needs to be “a very good restaurant in this category.” For two stars, it needs to be “excellent cooking, worth a detour.” Three stars denotes “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”

“Restaurant Inspectors” visit and review restaurants anonymously.

To diners who consider themselves connoisseurs of good food, serious “foodies” or “gourmands,” dining at a Michelin Star restaurant is among life’s highlights.

How to Earn a Star

A Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking. The five universal rating criteria used by the inspectors are as follows.

Quality of products

Mastery of flavor and cooking techniques

The personality of the chef represented in the dining experience

Value for money

Consistency between inspectors’ visits

The anonymous Michelin inspectors are all full-time employees of the Michelin Guide. They are all former restaurant and hospitality professionals. Once several inspectors have eaten at a restaurant, they then discuss their experiences as a team in order to make a final decision.

New Two Stars and New Green Star

Vespertine

Cuisine Contemporary

3599 Hayden Ave., Culver City 90232

Info vespertine.la

Chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine emerges from a lengthy hiatus with a renewed creative vision.

The Green Star is an annual award which highlights restaurants with sustainable practices.

New Two Stars

Aubergine

Cuisine Contemporary

Monte Verde at Seventh, Carmel-by-the-Sea 93921

Info auberginecarmel.com

Chef Justin Cogley brings easygoing luxury and refinement that balances classic technique with a sleek, modern aesthetic. Highlights include: Rice roulade with Dungeness crab finished in a white dashi and butter sauce and the triple-seared dry-aged ribeye brushed in wagyu XO.

Sons & Daughters

Cuisine Contemporary

708 Bush St., San Francisco 94108

Info www.sonsanddaughterssf.com

Chef Harrison Cheney’s cleanly minimalist new Nordic style is offered in an elegant tasting menu that deftly weaves together a variety of preserved fruits and vegetables, flawless seafood and aged meats. Highlights include: Cured California trout dressed with a chilled fish bone broth drizzled with herbed oil and applewood roasted quail.

New One Stars

Hilda and Jesse

Cuisine American

701 Union Street, San Francisco 94133

Info www.hildaandjessesf.com

Offering what may well be the Bay Area’s most creative and ambitious take on brunch, co-owners Kristina Compton and Rachel Sillcocks offer food that is often bold and brash, a total riot of flavors mixed with stellar ingredients.

One Star Holbox food counter is located inside a food hall, the Mercado La Paloma in downtown Los Angeles. It features coastal Mexican cuisine, like this elegant Uni dish. PHOTO COURTESY MICHELIN.

Holbox

Cuisine Mexican

3655 S. Grand Ave. #C9, Los Angeles 90007

Info www.holboxla.com/#/

This beloved counter, located inside a food hall, the Mercado La Paloma, is a distinctively Angelino phenomenon. Chef Gilbert Cetina, who previously cooked with his father at neighboring stall Chichen Itza, draws from Mexican coastal cuisines.

Kiln

Cuisine Contemporary

149 Fell St., San Francisco 94102

Info www.kilnsf.com

Chef John Wesley and general manager Julianna Yang have combined their talents at Kiln, where the kitchen delivers artful creations. The tasting menu leans Nordic. Highlight: Squab breast lacquered with burnt honey and served with a truffled jus.

Chef Jordan Kahn is a chef on the rise, according to the Michelin Guide. He is chef and owner of Meteora and he recently relaunched Vespertine, which just won two stars and a green star. He offers primal live-fire cooking combined with a zero-waste philosophy. PHOTO COURTESY METEORA.

Meteora

Cuisine Creative

6703 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90038

Info meteora.la/

Chef Jordan Kahn offers primal live-fire cooking combined with a zero-waste philosophy. Highlights: Charred yam with a buttery sauce accented with smoked trout roe and grilled hazelnuts, raw scallops with a vivid macadamia nut leche de tigre, banana and crunchy kombu.

R|O-Rebel Omakase

Cuisine Japanese

361 Forest Ave Ste 103, Laguna Beach 92651

Info rebel-omakase.com

Tucked away in a modest little shopping center, Chef Jordan Nakasone offers food rooted in tradition. Highlights: Standout sushi such as Japanese white salmon and shima aji, chawanmushi topped with firefly squid and shaved bottarga.

7 Adams

Cuisine Californian

1963 Sutter St., San Francisco 94115

Info www.7adamsrestaurant.com

Chefs Serena and David Fisher offer unfussy Californian simplicity, featuring thoughtful flavor combinations. Highlights: Caramelle pasta with a filling of sweet and nutty kabocha squash with buttery chanterelles, crisp-skinned black cod with sunchoke confit and shellfish broth.

Uka

Cuisine Japanese

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles 90028

Info ukarestaurant.com

Chef Yoshitaka Mitsue and Chef Shingo have a hideaway nestled within Japan House at the Ovation Hollywood. Fish is sourced from Japan and flown in twice weekly, then cured or aged in-house. It’s all part of the kaiseki dining experience.

2024 California Michelin Bib Gourmands

The 2024 Michelin Guide California offers 10 new Bib Gourmands. A Bib Gourmand, named after Bibendum, the friendly Michelin Man and the official company mascot, is not quite a star but a rating that recognizes friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices.

Molti Amici

Cuisine Italian

330 Healdsburg Ave. Healdsburg 95448

Info www.moltiamici.com

The menu reflects the vibrant spirit of California.

Cedro Italian Restaurant

Cuisine Italian

2385 Michael Dr., Newbury Park 91320

Info www.cedrorestaurant.com

Each meal is a celebration of Italian culture and traditions.

Grá

Cuisine Pizza

1524 Pizarro St., LA 90026

Info xn--gr-nia.com

Organic sourdough pizza.

Little Fish

Cuisine American

1606 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles 90026

Info www.littlefishechopark.com

Liu’s Café

Cuisine Chinese

3915 1/2 W. 6th St., Koreatown, Los Angeles 90020

Info www.liuscafe.com

Chinese-American diner, bakery and cafe, inspired by food travels across Taiwan, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Mae Malai Thai House of Noodles

Cuisine Thai

5445 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles 90027

Mae Malai restaurant is operated by family members with recipes that have been passed down from generations.

Manohar’s Delhi Palace

Cuisine Indian, Features Punjabi style dishes

581 S. Azusa Way, La Puente 91744

Info www.mdelhipalace.com

Pollo a la Brasa

Cuisine Peruvian

764 S. Western Ave., Koreatown 90005

Family-owned and run for more than 30 years.

Quarter Sheets

Cuisine Pizza

1305 Portia St., Los Angeles 90026

Info www.quartersheetspizza.com

Dine-in and take-out pizzeria in Echo Park.

Lola Gaspar

Cuisine Mexican

211 W. Second St., Santa Ana 92701

Info www.lolagaspar.com

A cocktail bar and restaurant with a focus on Mexico’s vast culinary history.