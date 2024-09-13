Chamber announces Hispanic Heritage honorees 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance announced the honorees for their annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration, taking place at Hart & Main in downtown Newhall on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

This celebration showcases the vibrancy of the Hispanic culture while honoring the contributions of the Latinx business community across the Santa Clarita Valley, said a news release from the chamber.

“Celebrating our Hispanic heritage is an opportunity to embrace the rich diversity and creativity that strengthen our community,” Patsy Ayala, 2024 chair of the Latino Business Alliance, said in the release. “The Hispanic and Latinx communities play a vital role in shaping the economic and cultural fabric of Santa Clarita. This celebration unites us in recognizing past achievements and inspires the next generation to build on this legacy.”

The 2024 honorees are:

• Leticia Hernandez – Superintendent of the Newhall School District.

• Margarita’s Grill – Gloria Acevedo.

• Carlos Orozco – JCI Santa Clarita.

National Hispanic Heritage Month, observed annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, is a time for the SCV Chamber to celebrate the Hispanic and Latinx-owned businesses that play a vital role in the community, the release said.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s distinguished honorees as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Their remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication embody the spirit of resilience, creativity, and leadership that enriches our communities,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “We are proud to recognize their contributions and look forward to their continued impact and success.”

Registration ($30 chamber members, $45 non-members) to attend the event is open on the chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com under the events tab.