Chris Jackson | Change Needed on Hart Board

My name is Chris Jackson, and I’ve been a math teacher in the William S. Hart Union High School District for 22 years. We need a change on the Hart district school board, and Gloria Mercado-Fortine is the right choice for our schools and students.

As a former Hart district board member, Gloria Mercado-Fortine is familiar with our district’s students, challenges and needs. Gloria has the experience and knowledge to immediately work to support and improve our district. Gloria has been a teacher, principal and district administrator, and she knows what it takes to lead and guide a school district to student success. She cares for students, champions academic success, and promotes student well-being. Gloria is also a fiscal steward who will ensure that our district spends funds wisely to support our students.

Gloria started her career as a classroom teacher, and then became a principal. After years as a principal, Gloria moved up to become a district administrator, eventually overseeing 125 schools in the L.A. Unified School District. Through her experiences, Gloria has learned what students need to be successful in school and life, and how to best support teachers and schools. Gloria served on the Hart district school board from 2000 to 2016. During her tenure, our district was ranked one of the top districts in the state.

We need a school board member who understands how to lead a district and meet student needs. We need a board member who is deeply committed to our community, and will help rebuild our district so that we can once again be one of the best districts in the state. We need the experience, leadership and dedication of Gloria Mercado-Fortine for Hart district Trustee Area 1.

Chris Jackson

Saugus