Diana Watkins | COC Board Needs Support

Ms. Sue Bozman (letters, Aug. 31) is right in asserting that a college or any institution cannot depend on just one person to achieve success. The storied reign of Dianne Van Hook as chancellor of College of the Canyons is indeed the stuff of legends.

Ms. Bozman was responsible for public relations at COC during the time I was an educator at COC. She puts her best foot forward for the college in asserting that there is no chaos. Hopefully, that is correct.

However, the time for change came a long time ago. The result is what you see played out in public now. Also, the board has the unenviable task to find a suitable replacement while enduring public scrutiny about matters they cannot share due to privacy laws. I am glad the board took this very difficult step toward planning for the future. They need and deserve the support of the community. In my opinion, they are the true heroes.

Diana Watkins

Former Saugus resident

Farson, Wyoming