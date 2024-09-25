Dora Lozano | Continuing Legacy for SCV Water

Paula Olivares is the best candidate for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, Division 1.

The person vacating the seat that Paula Olivares is running for was instrumental in making sure that outreach materials were available in Spanish as well as English. This was an important step forward for the water agency because this helped the Latino community in our area to understand our local water issues. Paula wants to continue that legacy, which may not be continued if her opponent is elected.

The Latino community is rightly very concerned about water quality. But in some cases, this concern is causing them to spend an enormous and possibly unaffordable amount of money to buy bottled water or fill up bottles at dispensing machines. This is not only expensive, but also can be unhealthy when machines are not properly maintained or plastic water bottles are left in the sun, causing chemicals to leach into the water. Paula will institute an education program in both English and Spanish to do outreach around this problem. It is both a health and pocketbook issue.

Vote for Paula Olivares on Nov. 5.

Dora Lozano

Valencia