Gary Curtis | Botched Abortions and Living Babies

Data from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota Department of Health reveals that physicians there have been leaving babies to die after botched abortions for years. The attending physicians or professional staff reportedly take no measures to preserve the “life and health” of living babies born during abortion procedures. Under Walz’s callous prodding, records of live births at abortions are no longer required or kept.

During the recent Trump-Harris presidential debate, the former president said Harris’s “vice presidential pick says abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine. He also says execution after birth — it’s execution, no longer abortion because the baby is born — is OK, and that’s not OK with me.”

The moderator from ABC, Linsey Davis, quickly “fact-checked” Trump’s statement, saying, “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born.”

Trump was not exaggerating but should have been prepared to give factual examples. Here, in Harris’s own state, California will allow abortion through the ninth month of pregnancy with “exceptions.” In 2022, we sadly codified this extreme stance on abortion in our state constitution! This is a fatal fetal fact the former California attorney general and Sen. Kamala Harris was more than mindful of Tuesday night.

Beyond California, former President Trump “coulda/shoulda” responded with the seven other states and the District of Columbia that also allow abortion through the ninth month of gestation. All but two proudly do so without exceptions: Alaska, Colorado, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, and D.C.

The Harris-Walz duo gives no limitations or restrictions for any abortion through the ninth month. This is the extreme position of your modern, immoderate Democrat Party.

May God forgive and help us!

Gary Curtis

Newhall