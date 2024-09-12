Jeff Ford | Stellar Career in Water Management

Dan Masnada has had a long and varied professional career managing drinking water utilities, including as the president of the Valencia Water Co. and general manager and board member of the Castaic Lake Water Agency. Dan’s experience includes administrative, financial, capital development, strategic planning and infrastructure construction leadership, and he deftly handled the challenges of water utility management for the benefit of the customers. Dan’s expertise, pragmatism and leadership in the field have earned him respect of, and a great reputation in, the water utility community. He would be a tremendous asset to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s board of directors, and I would urge all residents in Division 1 to vote for him.

Jeff Ford

Newhall