Kim Mendoza | Dedicated to Student Welfare

As a current student at College of the Canyons, I am excited to vote for Andrew Taban for the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, Area 3. Andrew’s candidacy stands out for his deep understanding of the student experience and his unwavering commitment to improving our campus community.

Having experienced firsthand the challenges and opportunities that come with being a student here, I can attest to Andrew’s genuine dedication to student welfare. His focus on transparency and accountability resonates strongly with us. In his message, Andrew emphasizes the need for a more inclusive decision-making process where students’ voices are heard. This commitment to creating an open dialogue is exactly what we need to ensure that our concerns and needs are addressed effectively.

Andrew’s pledge to enhance student wellness is particularly compelling. He recognizes that meeting basic needs is crucial for academic success, and his plan to improve campus resources and support systems is a step in the right direction. As someone who benefits from these resources daily, I am encouraged by his vision for a campus where students not just survive but thrive.

Andrew’s proven track record of public service and his role as an education liaison in the state Assembly demonstrate his capability to advocate effectively for our college. I believe he will bring a fresh perspective and dedicated advocacy to the board, which is exactly what our college needs at this pivotal time.

I urge fellow students to support Andrew Taban in the upcoming election. His commitment to transparency, student wellness and collaborative decision-making makes him the ideal candidate for our college’s future.

Kim Mendoza

Saugus