Laura Gonzalez | The Right Choice to Lead COC

I’m writing to express my full support for Scott Schauer in his campaign for Santa Clarita Community College District trustee. I’ve known Scott for nearly a decade, and Scott’s dedication to our community, especially through his work with local nonprofits, is unmatched. He has proven leadership skills, as seen in his role as president of the SCV Sheriff Foundation.

It’s time for change at College of the Canyons. The current leadership has failed to put the needs of students first. Scott is committed to restoring trust, transparency, and a “students-first” approach at COC. I urge my fellow Santa Clarita residents to join me in voting for Scott Schauer. He’s the right choice to lead us forward.

Laura Gonzalez

Stevenson Ranch