Lorri Cherubin | A Deal Breaker

We all know the horrific things the ex-president has said and done, way too many to go into here. So let’s deal with just one.

One of the very first things he started repeating over and over was his “birther” rant. So either he truly believed President Barack Obama was not born in the U.S., which would be complete and utter stupidity on his part with him ignoring all facts to the contrary, or he knew President Obama was born here and he was just completely and totally lying about it because he knew it was true and did not care. That, and just that, was a deal breaker for me right then and there in the very beginning of his political aspirations.

Am I the only person who saw how unfit he was?

Lorri Cherubin

Canyon Country