Lou DAlessandro | Straightforward Leadership We Need

Let’s talk about something that’s hitting us all where it hurts: our wallets. You know the drill: miles back and forth every day, watching those gas prices climb. Now California’s throwing another gas tax our way. Talk about adding insult to injury. We’re all feeling the pinch, whether it’s at the pump or the grocery store. Here’s some good news in this sea of dollar signs: Mike Garcia is pushing for real solutions, like the bipartisan Lower Energy Costs Act. It will boost American energy production. Because let’s face it, paying our nation’s enemies for energy is not a winning strategy. Mike Garcia also introduced the Inflation Prevention Act and the Fiscal Responsibility Act. It’s refreshing to have someone like Mike Garcia in our corner, fighting to make fill-ups less of a financial nightmare. In times like these, that’s the kind of straightforward leadership we need.

