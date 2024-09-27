Lynette Jackson | Commitment to Wellness at COC

As a parent of a current student at College of the Canyons, I am excited to support Andrew Taban for the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, Area 3. Andrew’s vision for our college and his commitment to student welfare directly resonate with my concerns as a parent invested in my child’s education.

Andrew’s focus on student wellness and the need for increased support services is particularly reassuring. His experience as a former COC student and his work in public service provide him with a deep understanding of what our students need to succeed. His commitment to ensuring that students have access to the resources necessary for their academic and personal growth is something I fully support.

Moreover, Andrew’s dedication to transparency and accountability will ensure that our voices as parents are heard. It is crucial for us to have a trustee who not only listens to but also actively advocates for the needs of students and their families.

I urge my fellow parents to vote for Andrew Taban. His proven track record and commitment to improving our college make him the ideal candidate to represent us on the board.

Lynette Jackson

Valencia