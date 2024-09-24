Mary Beth Knox | An Astute Understanding of Water

Paula Olivares is known for her astute understanding of complex issues. She brings a unique perspective.

Paula will support continued well-head treatment of contaminated wells, including regular testing.

Paula knows planning for dry years includes continued and increased groundwater recharge, water banking and rainwater capture.

She supports more scheduled maintenance and repair of current infrastructure as well as planning for future needs.

Vote for Paula Olivares for Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board, District 1.

Mary Beth Knox

Valencia