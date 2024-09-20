Max Morgan | A Dedicated Public Servant

What we sometimes forget or overlook is that our elected representatives are first and foremost public servants whose job is to serve their constituents.

Here in the U.S. Congressional 27th District, we have been very fortunate to have Mike Garcia as our congressman for the past four and soon to be six years.

What some may not be aware of is Mike Garcia’s longstanding practice of helping our community as well as our first responders, because among his many admirable qualities he is not one to be blowing his own horn like many politicians do. Mike’s campaign hosts events every month and the flyers for these events Mike sends out to his volunteers quote Ronald Reagan: “We can’t help everyone but everyone can help someone.”

Just some of what he and his volunteers have done over his tenure as our representative here in the former 25th and now the 27th Congressional District:

• Helping with numerous animal rescue drives and supplying animal shelters with needed food and equipment.

• Food drives and care packages for veterans and others in need.

• Trash pickups in vacant lots and along the sides of streets.

• Numerous blood drives where Mike is always the first one in line to donate blood that goes to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and City of Hope.

• Holiday cheer for kids in foster care where toys and gift cards are given out.

• Serving breakfasts and lunches to our wonderful deputy sheriffs at their stations in Santa Clarita and Palmdale.

• Clean up the city park in Lancaster dedicated to Martin Luther King and other American heroes who have given their lives to protect America’s freedom and liberty.

• School supply drives for kids in need, giving out packs, binders, pens, pencils, etc.

• Providing donations and support to the Brittany Foundation that provides rescue, care and placement for homeless dogs.

• Donated books to the Page Turners Book Drive that supports junior high school kids who have fallen behind their targeted reading levels.

• Travel gift boxes for graduating foster care youths.

And one of my personal favorites, writing letters of thanks to our deployed military troops.

This list could go on but I believe it’s obvious how much Mike Garcia does for people in his congressional district.

Max Morgan

Valencia