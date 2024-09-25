Patsy Ayala | Unique Insight for COC

As a proud member of our community and someone deeply invested in the success of our students, I am honored to support Fred Arnold for the College of the Canyons board of trustees, Area 3.

Having known Fred for over a decade through our work with the Santa Clarita Valley Latino Chamber of Commerce and the SCV Chamber of Commerce, where he served as chairman, I have witnessed firsthand his remarkable leadership, dedication and understanding of our community’s needs.

Fred’s extensive experience with COC, particularly his role on the Citizens Independent Bond Oversight Committee, equips him with a unique insight into enhancing the institution’s efficiency and transparency. His unwavering commitment to students and staff is evident as he champions initiatives that reduce barriers to education, improve access to grants, and create opportunities for all. He is a problem solver whose vision for a globally competitive student body aligns perfectly with my hopes for our community.

Fred also recognizes the diversity within our college and tirelessly advocates for the resources necessary for every student, faculty member and staff person to thrive. His leadership will effectively bridge the gap between our community and the college, fostering an institution that will serve the SCV for years to come.

I am confident that Fred Arnold’s vision, dedication, and integrity will make him an outstanding trustee for COC. He is the leader we need to ensure a brighter future for everyone in our community.

Patsy Ayala

Santa Clarita