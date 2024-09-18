Ralph Ware | A Deal-Breaker for Vietnam Veteran

I have just received two campaign flyers from Rep. Mike Garcia seeking my vote. He claims to be “standing with our troops.”

I am a lifelong Republican since I gained the right to vote while serving in the U.S. Army as a combat soldier in Vietnam, 1968. Among my fellow Vietnam veterans, I know of none who will vote for a man who supports Donald Trump for president. This is a man who: dishonored John McCain’s heroic service during the Vietnam war; was referred to as a “moron” by his national security advisor; was quoted while in France as referring to those killed during World War II as “suckers” because “there was nothing in it for them” (quote from Donald Trump’s longest serving White House chief of staff); and demeaning military protocol at Arlington National Cemetery to create a photo op for his campaign.

To summarize, I cannot vote for Mike Garcia, a fellow combat veteran, if he chooses to support Donald Trump to be the commander in chief of our armed forces.

Ralph Ware

Valencia