Ruth Baker | An Experienced Leader

It is my pleasure to endorse Paula Olivares to win a seat on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency governing board.

I have known Paula for over 20 years, first as a colleague and later as a friend. She has had board experience, serving on both the William S. Hart Union High School District board and the American Contract Bridge League district and unit boards.

Her knowledge about the workings and function of a board member are extremely important. As a member of this community for many years, she intends to work for all Santa Claritans without allegiance to the local water company.

Paula’s background includes being one of the first female engineers employed by Pacific Bell. Paula’s readiness to serve is enhanced by her integrity and will to always represent the people in this community.

Ruth Baker

Valencia