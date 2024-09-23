SCCS football takes first loss at Fresno Christian 

Santa Clarita Christian football couldn’t catch a break in Friday’s loss to the Fresno Christian Eagles.

Fresno Christian capitalized on SCCS mistakes and injuries en route to a 31-20 win over the Cardinals.

The Eagles took advantage of a Cardinals’ defense missing two critical starters in linebacker Cayden Rappleye and defensive back Eli Duhm. The two collided on a play, which led to Duhm being stretchered off, but SCCS coach Austin Fry has confirmed his senior is OK.

The Cardinals (3-1, 1-0) got off to a great start and led 21-8 early in the game. However, Duhm and Rappleye’s absence on both sides of the ball stalled the team and led to Fresno airing the ball out more in the second half.

Fry was nonetheless proud of his team’s fight against a Fresno Christian program that’s lost just one game in the past three seasons.

The Cardinals took the lead early off a rushing touchdown from Rappleye. The quarterback also found Wyatt Shields in the end zone to extend the SCCS lead.

The SCCS defense was all over everything for most of the first half and showed it belonged with a fellow premier 8-man football program.

“I really liked how we came out. Our defense looked really good,” Fry said. “They played very aggressive and with good discipline.”

The Cardinals came inches away from extending their lead on their opening drive of the second half but an interception in the end zone completely swung the momentum of the game.

“It really was like one of those things where we had a ton of momentum but just disciplinary issues and maybe lack of poise, stuff like that,” Fry said. “All of a sudden little things turned the whole momentum.”

Once both starters left with injury, Rappleye’s younger brother, Mason, took over under center. Fry believes his sophomore quarterback played well given the circumstances around him.

“Offensively, Mason was just put in a tough spot, because then there was much pressure to try to move the ball down the field and without Eli,” Fry said. “You come in as a backup QB without one of your top receivers, and your guys are tired, and the run game is not working as well. It’s just a tough spot. We were hoping that we could maybe hang on and get one in. It just didn’t end up going that way … He played as well as I could expect anyone to in that situation.”

SCCS will make another long journey next week as the team prepares for another non-league battle with the Avalon Lancers of Catalina Island.

Cardinals and Lancers kick off on Catalina on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

“I just want to see a start-to-finish game,” Fry said. “First, second, third, fourth quarter. Pedal to metal. Let’s keep poise and let’s keep intensity every single play.”