SCV Football: 2024 Foothill League preview  

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga and Tyler Wainfeld

Signal Sports Writers

Foothill League football is finally here.

After four weeks of pre-season, coaches are gearing up their teams for action in one of the toughest leagues in Southern California.

Both private schools continue non-league play with perfect records while West Ranch takes its bye.

Here’s a look at week five of football in the Santa Clarita Valley:

Red-hot teams clash as Hart hosts Golden Valley

Hart (3-1) and Golden Valley (4-0) have produced some of the most competitive Foothill League games over the past few seasons. Nothing looks different this week as both teams enter league play on big win streaks.

The Hawks have won three straight on the heels of a lights-out defense and an explosive passing game. Hart quarterback Jacob Paisano and Parker Maxwell have been nearly impossible to stop as the two have connected for over 465 yards this season. Sophomore slot receiver Matix Frithsmith has also been a threat on every play as he’s racked up nearly 400 all-purpose yards.

The Golden Valley defense has allowed just one score in three straight games but will have its biggest test yet in the Hawks’ aerial attack. However, Paisano will have to tread carefully against the Grizzlies, who have 10 takeaways already on the season.

The Grizzlies thrive off the run game thanks to a big offensive line unit and running back Jamison Torres, who has surpassed 100 yards rushing in every game this season.

Hart is hot off a win over Birmingham, another team with a big line that relies heavily on the run. The Hawks allowed a handful of big plays but limited the Patriots’ offense throughout the night on top of holding Birmingham out of the end zone.

Either the Hawks’ three-game streak or the Grizzlies’ undefeated start falls on Friday when Hart hosts Golden Valley on Friday at 7 p.m. at Valencia High School.

Signal Staff Picks:

Justin Vigil-Zuniga: Hart wins defensive battle, 21-17.

Tyler Wainfeld: Hawks’ defense stifles the Grizzlies, 21-10 Hart.

Canyon-Castaic a potential early playoff decider

The first Foothill League matchups of the season will see two teams duke it out in a potential early playoff decider.

The Castaic Coyotes (2-2) and the Canyon Cowboys (2-2) meet at Canyon High School on Friday looking to stake their claims as top-three teams in the league, and playoff hopefuls. Both teams missed out on the postseason last year despite six-win campaigns.

Starting the season off strong with a 45-7 win over Adelanto, the Coyotes dropped their next two games before eking out a 31-28 win over Dominguez last week to finish off non-league play.

The Cowboys haven’t been able to find consistency thus far, scoring a combined six points in their two losses but going for 30 combined points in their two wins.

Castaic features a backfield power in senior Monty Coleman, who has run for 325 yards and four touchdowns. He’s added three receiving touchdowns on just five catches, going for 154 yards on those.

It remains to be seen who will handle the bulk of the quarterbacking for the Coyotes. Senior Jayden Broderick and junior Khanai Langford have been splitting time under center, the former throwing for 376 yards and three touchdowns and the latter recording 367 yards and four touchdowns.

Both gunslingers have also run for more than 100 yards, with Broderick scoring twice.

Castaic’s receivers have gotten their hands on the ball a fair amount but haven’t found much success turning those catches into points. Senior Logan Mietzner leads the squad with 13 catches for 195 yards while junior Rossie Cherry has 11 catches for 150 yards, though both have only reached the end zone once.

Canyon has three running backs to lean on at any given moment. Senior Aidan Magno, junior Keyshawn Wooten and sophomore Semaj Richardson have all been featured in the backfield at different points through four weeks, keeping opponents guessing as to who will actually be carrying the ball.

There will be no question as to who starts under center as senior Sebastian Martinez has cemented himself as the Cowboys’ starter.

Senior Evan Watts is still waiting for his signature moment on offense after moving from running back to tight end, though his presence is being felt on the other side of the ball at his defensive end spot.

Canyon and Castaic are set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday at Canyon High School’s Harry Welch Stadium.

Signal Staff Picks:

Justin Vigil-Zuniga: Castaic passing attack proves too much for Canyon. Coyotes win, 28-21.

Tyler Wainfeld: Coyotes make an early statement. 27-24 Castaic.

Valencia and Saugus look to end skids

2024 has been a unique year for both the Vikings and Centurions. The rivalry remains the same.

Both teams enter Foothill League play looking to end long losing streaks.

Valencia has been in every game it’s played at least into the third quarter. The Vikings will look to finish strong through all four quarters. Valencia will aim to get the ground game going behind junior Brian Bonner, who is averaging just under 6 yards a carry with 448 yards and seven rushing TDs.

The Vikings’ passing game hit its first speed bump last Friday with a tough go-around with the Rancho Cucamonga Cougars. Valencia quarterback Brady Bretthauer has been a steady 230-plus yard passer but finished with just 91 yards against Rancho.

Bretthauer may be able to take advantage of a Saugus defense that has allowed over 200 passing and 200 rushing yards in three straight games.

The Centurions will need to iron out the run game and in turn give quarterback Jake Nuttall’s offense more balance.

Either the Centurions or Vikings will end their losing streaks come Friday when Saugus hosts Valencia at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons.

Signal Staff Picks:

Justin Vigil-Zuniga: Valencia earns first win when it matters most. Vikings, 28-14.

Tyler Wainfeld: Valencia turns the page for league play. 35-21, Valencia

Trinity takes undefeated season to Morningside

Trinity (3-0) is off to its best start in years following an undefeated start with two shutouts.

The Knights will be road warriors for the third time already this season as they head to Inglewood to take on the Morningside Monarchs (1-3).

Trinity has been as lethal as it has been efficient with over 50 points scored in each outing this season.

Quarterback Noah Visconti is yet to throw an interception while his leading target, tight end John Carlson, has accumulated 217 receiving yards and six TDs.

Morningside leans heavily on the run game with three Monarchs more than capable of big plays on the ground. The Knights defensive front has seven fumble recoveries and 22 tackles for a loss this season.

The Monarchs host the Knights on Friday at 7 p.m. at Caroline Coleman Stadium in Inglewood.

SCCS gets first road test in Fresno

The Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals (3-0, 1-0) head off to Fresno on Friday for the team’s first road game of the year — and likely the longest.

In a game that pits what Maxpreps thinks are two of the five best eight-man teams in the state, the Cardinals take on the Fresno Christian Eagles (2-1, 0-0) looking to be 4-0 for the first time since the program’s rebirth in 2021.

The Cardinals are ranked fifth in all of California and second in the CIF Southern Section, while Fresno is ranked third in the state and second in the Central Section.

Both teams put up plenty of points: the Cardinals average nearly 60 per game while the Eagles are at just over 40 per game. But SCCS seems to have the edge on defense, allowing a little over 15 points per game compared to 34 per game for Fresno.

Cardinals senior quarterback Cayden Rappleye has been responsible for 11 touchdowns this year, four through the air and seven on the ground. He’s thrown for 222 yards, missed on only eight pass attempts and added 179 yards rushing.

The Cardinals have four receivers with multiple catches and are led by senior Eli Duhm with 11 for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Adding a presence in the backfield has been senior Jonathan Boelter, who has racked 245 yards on 26 carries for a 9.4 yards-per-carry average. He’s scored three times.

Also a presence on the line on defense, Boelter is tied with junior Caleb Shaffer for the team lead with four sacks. Senior Wyatt Shields leads the way with two interceptions.

Fresno has a standout quarterback of its own in junior Tycen Ramirez, who has thrown for 308 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 132 rushing yards and two scores.

Six receivers for the Eagles have recorded at least two catches. Senior Joshua Kubota has 227 yards on just nine catches, five of those for touchdowns.

Sophomore Alex Asatrian adds some depth to the offense with 113 rushing yards.

Junior Braden Belmont has two interceptions for Fresno. Sophomore Joseph Davila has a team-high three sacks.

Friday’s game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday in Fresno.