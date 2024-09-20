Selina Thomas | Driving Meaningful Change

I am proud to endorse Fred Arnold for the College of the Canyons board of trustees. As both a longtime friend and business mentor for over 12 years, I have had the privilege of witnessing Fred’s remarkable ability to drive meaningful change in both personal and professional settings.

His unwavering commitment to delivering results and finding solutions sets him apart as a transformative leader.

Fred’s dedication to excellence and his thoughtful, results-driven approach have been instrumental in shaping the success of countless projects. As the owner of the building where 6 Degrees HR Consulting is headquartered, Fred has provided consistent support and invaluable insight, both socially and professionally.

His leadership style is rooted in a genuine desire to uplift and improve the communities he serves, which is why I have full confidence in his ability to excel as a member of the COC board.

I wholeheartedly endorse Fred Arnold for the COC board of trustees and eagerly look forward to seeing the positive impact he will continue to make.

Selina Thomas

Santa Clarita