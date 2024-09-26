‘Southern Fried Nuptials’ opens Saturday at CTG  

News release

Canyon Theatre Guild is scheduled Saturday to open Osborne Eppler’s “Southern Fried Nuptials.” The opening performance will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders one hour before curtain.

“Southern Fried Nuptials” is the sequel to “Southern Fried Funeral,” which was produced by CTG in 2022.

Harlene Frye is going to marry her childhood sweetheart this weekend – assuming the typical Frye family hijinks don’t derail the wedding. It’s a bighearted comedy about family — Southern-style, said a news release from the CTG.

Audrey Liebross from BroadwayWorld said the play “features craziness all the way through and keeps the audience laughing from beginning to end.”

Co-Director Felicia Tamika Shepperd said of the show, “In ‘Southern Fried Nuptials,’ you will be hit with all kinds of commotions, but at the end no matter what, love will prevail.”

Southern Fried Nuptials will run weekends until Nov. 3. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for students. Not recommended for very young children. For showtimes or to reserve, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/shows.