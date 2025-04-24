CalArts to host MAYhem Festival 

News release

California Institute of the Arts is scheduled May 2 and 3 to present MAYhem, an immersive festival of visual and performing arts featuring music, dance, art, theater and more.

CalArts invites the public to its Valencia campus for a weekend of creative chaos — beginning on the evening of Friday, May 2, from 8 to 10 p.m., and continuing on Saturday, May 3, from 1 to 10 p.m.

Many events are free and family-friendly, and there’s free parking for all attendees.

Featured events during the festival include the following. Events listed for Friday are scheduled May 2 and Saturday events are May 3:

• World Music and Dance Festival, 8-10 p.m. Friday, 1-10 p.m. Saturday. The 45th edition of the festival features music from Iran, Indonesia, Ghana, and cross-cultural fusions from throughout the world. Programming includes a memorial concert dedicated to beloved music faculty and Indian classical musician Aashish Khan; the African Music and Dance Ensemble; and a celebration of Balinese Gamelan and longtime faculty members I Nyoman Wenten and Nanik Wenten. Free, but reservations recommended for indoor performances due to capacity.

• MFA Open Studios, 2-6 p.m. Saturday. Artists open their studios for conversation and a peek behind the scenes. Visits will take place in the Broad Studios and Baldessari Studios, Annex, Photography Studio Buildings, Art and Technology, and Graphic Design studios. Performances, conversations, and screenings will be organized throughout the day. Free.

• Spring Dance Concert, 8 p.m. Friday. Students in The Sharon Disney Lund School of Dance put their best foot forward during the Spring Dance Concert, an evening program of works choreographed and performed by BFA and MFA students. Tickets: $2-$10.

• “Danton’s Death,” Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. In the heat of France’s bloodiest period, simply known as The Terror, Georges Danton has become the next target of Robespierre’s violent doctrine. As his execution draws near, Danton refuses to fear the guillotine, but must accept his fear of death. Tickets: $2-$10.

• “Love and Information,” Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Caryl Churchill’s “Love and Information” is a kaleidoscopic view into the ways we try to understand the world, ourselves, each other, and our relationships. In 52 micro-plays, roughly 100 characters grapple with love and all the ways it comes to them (or doesn’t) through memories, secrets, lies, hallucinations, sensations and technology. Tickets: $2-$10.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on campus. Visit calarts.edu/mayhem for more information, full schedule, and tickets.