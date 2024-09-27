West Ranch golf takes second league match 

West Ranch girls’ golf extended its lead in league play on Wednesday after winning the second round of Foothill League golf.

Despite it being the Wildcats’ second-straight league match win, coach Jeff Holen saw a nice bounce-back 191-stroke performance from his team at the Oaks Club.

“They played with a little bit of an intensity level,” Holen said in a phone interview. “They had the mindset that no matter what’s coming at us, we’re gonna play above that … I’m the same whether we play well or we don’t play well. It’s high school golf. I think they personally took it upon themselves to play better.”

Senior Naomi Kim led West Ranch again and earned her second straight league medal after shooting 1-under with 35 strokes.

West Ranch’s Kathryn Mong and Chloe Busnawi both shaved some strokes off their last outing’s total. Mong finished off the Oaks course with an even 36-stroke day while Busnawi ended the day shooting three-over at her unofficial home course.

For Valencia, Eliana Saga ended her sit-out period and made a splash in her first outing of the season. Saga shot an even par with 36 strokes with teammates Kara An and Lauren Silva just behind her with 38-stroke days (+2).

Saga pushed Kim and the first group of golfers, showing Holen even more poise in his No. 1 golfer’s game.

“That’s what I liked about Naomi stepping up,” Holen said. “She was able to overcome and say, ‘This isn’t going to intimidate me. I’m just going to play my game.’ She did pretty solid out there for what she had.”

Saugus’ Khloe Guerrero had a fantastic outing last week at Vista Valencia, shooting 2-under and medaling, but finished Tuesday’s match shooting six over.

Canyon was again led by Sofia Allard who finished the day with 43 strokes (+7).

Valencia tightened up the screws a bit and is undoubtedly still in the race for repeating as league champs.

West Ranch will need to keep up the pace to hold off the Vikings in four more league matches starting with another round at the Oaks, where An shot an even par and a few other Vikings performed much better last season.

Foothill League golf resumes on Tuesday back at the Oaks Club with the first group set to tee off at noon.