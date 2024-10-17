AADAC issues call for entries 

News release

The nonprofit Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council invites artists to submit artwork in its annual “Adult Fine Art Show,” an open-themed, juried art exhibition, at the TAADAA Art Gallery in Acton.

A judge will award first, second and third place in each category, as well as Best in Show, and there will be a People’s Choice Award. Local businesses will sponsor the artwork of their choice with either a cash prize, or credit for a business service.

Eligible artwork must have been created within the past three years, and not have been shown in a previous AADAC Adult Fine Art Show. It is acceptable if the artwork has been shown in any other art show, including an AADAC exhibit. Categories will be oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, sculpture, multimedia, dry media (i.e. charcoal, pencil, or colored pencil), or photography.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 27 and applications are available via email to [email protected]. Exhibition dates are Nov. 2-3 at the TAADAA Art Gallery at Picasso’s Playmates, 33330 Santiago Road, Acton. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.