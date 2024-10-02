Aarika Burden | No More Partisanship in Education

In this critical election for the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, Trustee Area 3, I am pleased to support Andrew Taban. His candidacy is marked by a nonpartisan approach that prioritizes the needs of our community above political affiliations.

Andrew’s extensive background in public service and his focus on transparency and accountability demonstrate his commitment to serving the community impartially. His track record of working with diverse stakeholders and advocating for educational opportunities reflects a dedication to addressing the needs of all constituents.

Andrew’s emphasis on student wellness, safety, and equitable access to education highlights his commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive environment at College of the Canyons. His ability to collaborate across political lines and focus on practical solutions is exactly what we need for effective governance.

I believe Andrew Taban’s nonpartisan approach and dedication to our community make him the ideal candidate for this position. I encourage voters to support his candidacy and help ensure that our college benefits from his inclusive and forward-thinking leadership.

Aarika Burden

Valencia