Arthur Saginian | Such a Selfless Gesture, Mr. President?

I have grown tired of listening to Democrats praising President Joe Biden for having the maturity, the grace, the humility, the patriotism, to step aside in his run for reelection “for the good of the country.” It was so big, so selfless of him. Yeah … um … right.

Have we all so quickly forgotten Biden’s own stubborn resistance to stepping aside even after his dismal performance at the debate?

I don’t know if it was the right bribe, the right threat, or a combination of both, but something either very good or very bad (for Biden) was dangled in front of him until he finally broke. THAT’s what really happened, because I very highly doubt Biden made this choice out of wisdom or the goodness of his heart. The same folks who were backing Biden and didn’t even want to think about Vice President Kamala Harris suddenly turned him into a “sacrificial lamb” and are literally worshiping her. How does one do that with a straight face? It’s downright psychiatric.

People are so naive, so gullible. And why do they want to believe this nonsense? Because the truth is unpalatable — that for Democrats, winning elections (and beating Donald Trump) is more important than “saving democracy.”

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita