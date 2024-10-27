Avoid These Common Obstacles to Good Nutrition

Proper nutrition is critical to older adults’ overall vitality, providing energy, helping to control weight, and even preventing and managing some diseases.

Unfortunately, 10% of older people don’t eat enough, while one-third eat too much, according to HealthinAging.org, which is the Health in Aging Foundation’s online public education resource. Such nutritional imbalances may be due to the range of common obstacles some people face as they age, including changing tastes, dental problems and difficulty accessing healthy foods.

“Charles,” a Cigna Healthcare Medicare Advantage (MA) customer, had several health issues when he was introduced to a nutrition program available through his MA plan.

Through the program, he worked with a registered dietitian, started working out, and lost nearly 50 pounds. These changes fueled him to tackle additional health goals, including getting mental health support and assistance improving his sleep.

MA plans, like those offered by Cigna Healthcare, include “extra benefits” not available through Original Medicare. The Cigna Healthcare MA nutrition program is one of those extras, and it primarily supports older adults with a body mass index below 22 or above 40, those with chronic diseases like diabetes and kidney disease, and those with low fruit and vegetable intake. Through the program, registered dietitians provide customers with dietary advice that can help them improve their health.

“We offer information, education and resources that are different for everybody and not restrictive,” explained Robin Neal, one of the program’s dietitians. “The goal is to provide skills and tools so individuals can self-manage their diet after the program ends.”

Neal said results often include weight loss and improved blood sugar readings, such as those Charles experienced.

Of course, program advice varies by individual and their unique nutritional needs, but some tips everyone can benefit from include the following:

Get your nutrients According to the National Council on Aging, older adults should eat a variety of foods to get all the nutrients they need, including lean protein for muscle mass, as well as fruits and vegetables, whole grains and low-fat dairy. Choose foods with little to

no added sugar, saturated fats and sodium. For an example of what a healthy plate looks like, visit myplate.gov.

Stay hydrated Drink water often to aid digestion. Limit beverages with lots of added sugars or salt.

Visit the dentist If you’re having trouble chewing, visit your dentist. They may be able to help. For instance, if you have ill-fitting dentures, chewing can be improved and more comfortable with a better fit. Additionally, choosing softer foods, such as canned fruit, soups or tuna, may help. Dental visits are a covered benefit in many Medicare Advantage plans.

Follow food safety guidelines Food not prepared properly can make you sick. Because those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to foodborne illnesses, it’s especially important for older adults to follow food safety guidelines. If you have any doubt about a food’s safety, throw it out.

Limit salt Too much sodium can increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke. To stay heart healthy, ask your doctor for guidance on recommended daily sodium limits based on your health status and check food labels for sodium content. Cook more meals at home using lower sodium ingredients and avoid processed foods. Flavor dishes with herbs and spices.

Seek assistance if needed Take advantage of MA plan benefits that can help you secure healthy foods, like transportation or grocery cards. Additionally, there are local and national programs to help those on limited incomes with nutritious food costs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). To learn about assistance available in your area, visit cignacommunity.findhelp.com.

To find MA plans offered in your area, visit Medicare.gov. For information on Cigna Healthcare plans, visit CignaMedicareInformation.com.

“By devoting your time and attention to eating well, you’ll not only be able to maintain a healthy body weight, but you can also reduce your risk of chronic disease and maintain your overall vitality as you age,” said Neal. “And, of course, if you have any questions about your health, you should always talk to your doctor.