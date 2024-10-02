David Lusian | Standing with the Troops

Ralph Ware issued a letter on Sept. 18 denying that Rep. Mike Garcia is “standing with our troops.” It is a judgement he reached because it was stated in a flier he received. His total argument is based on a perception that Congressman Garcia is backing former President Donald Trump. That perception is probably true, but that information was not in the fliers. I know because I am one of the door knockers who hand out the fliers.

Mr. Ware claims to be a Vietnam combat soldier from 1968 who doesn’t know a single vet who will vote for someone who supports Trump for president.

Apparently, Mr. Ware and I are about the same age, born in 1947. I am a combat Vietnam Marine veteran from 1966-1967. Take my word, I saw a lot of combat.

I don’t know if Mr. Ware is aware of the tremendous amount of work Congressman Garcia has put forth to aid veterans. Congressman Garcia, on short notice, was notified of a massive shortfall in the Veterans Administration’s budget that had to be cured by Sept. 20, or millions of veterans would lose benefits by October. He hurried back to Washington and the problem was solved, at least temporarily.

Congressman Garcia also secured a historic pay raise for the active military in the National Defense Authorization Act appropriations bill.

He also sponsored a bill to allow military spouses to validate professional licenses issued by other states when vets receive new orders.

Congressman Garcia is very gracious with his time when it comes to placement of young people in military academies. He takes a personal interest in them when possible.

He is a very hard worker as was shown in his recent “town hall”presentation. Everyone attending received a great lesson in the working of politics and real explanations of the encumbrances.

This doesn’t even touch the tremendous amount of beneficial work Congressman Garcia has put forth for veterans during his incumbency.

Unlike Mr. Ware, I know many veterans who support Donald Trump for president and I also know that regardless of who wins the presidency, if reelected, Congressman Mike Garcia will continue to do a great job and he has my vote.

Mr. Ware should stop trying to blame Congressman Garcia for Donald Trump running for president.

David Lusian

Stevenson Ranch