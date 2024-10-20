El Camino football crashes COC homecoming 

Late turnovers and penalties gutted No. 8 College of the Canyons football on Thursday.

COC dropped its homecoming game, 27-26, to the visiting No. 15 El Camino College Warriors (4-2, 3-1) after leading for the vast majority of the night after self-inflicted wounds proved too much to overcome.

Canyons (4-2, 2-1) led 26-20 before El Camino backup quarterback Hunter Herrera hit a wide-open Jaden Moore for a 29-yard touchdown pass over the middle with three minutes to go.

The Cougars didn’t look deterred and returned to the field ready to win the game. True freshman quarterback Logan Scarlett hit West Ranch alumnus Chaz Hilst for a 20-yard gain to start COC’s final drive. However, three penalties, a sack and Scarlett’s fourth interception of the night beat the Cougars down in crunch time.

The homecoming game featured numerous turnovers, heavily in favor of Canyons early on.

Three Cougars came down with interceptions while the defense also added two sacks.

Canyons linebacker Cain Omohundro (24) runs the ball, scoring the first touchdown of the game against El Camino during the first quarter of Thursday’s game at College of the Canyons on Oct. 17. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

COC scored its first touchdown off a turnover as linebacker Cain Omohundro ran back a pick-six midway through the first quarter. Canyons defensive back Dylan Flowers pulled down a pick, ending the very next El Camino drive and the night for starting quarterback Tyler Karen.

Three consecutive drives ended with interceptions in the first half. Scarlett was picked off by Warriors defensive back Anthony Delguidice before COC’s Duhron Goodman intercepted Herrera on the very next play. Canyons drove into El Camino territory before another pick cost the team points before halftime.

Herrera took over the offense and was an instant spark plug for the rest of the game.

Canyons ran a pass-heavy, spread offense with tons of empty backfield sets and five receivers lined up on the outside.

Canyons wide receiver Camoren Bowen (2) earns a first down against El Camino during the first quarter of Thursday’s game at College of the Canyons on Oct. 17. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Scarlett got the start and ran the offense for the third straight game. The Ventura High School alum made big plays through the air and on the ground and kept the Cougars marching up the field.

Scarlett would be held off the scoreboard as the turnovers piled up while backup quarterback Luke Coleman handled sneak duties on back-to-back drives. Coleman finished the game with two rushes for as many yards and a pair of touchdowns that helped Canyons take a 23-14 lead at halftime.

Canyons quarterback Logan Scarlett (16) earns a first down during the second quarter of Thursday’s game against El Camino at College of the Canyons on Oct. 17. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

COC was held without a touchdown for the remainder of the game and only saw second half points after a 28-yard field goal from Luis Rodriguez.

The Cougars were nearly in terrific shape on their final drive after a second fake hook and ladder on the kickoff return. McKenzie Parks’ 42-yard return was erased due to offsetting penalties, forcing a rekick, which dropped deep for a touchback.

Canyons coach Ted Iacenda was unavailable for an interview after the game.

The Cougars now fall back into the loss column after an impressive four-game win streak. COC will have plenty of chances to rebound, starting next Saturday at 2 p.m.with a road matchup at Allan Hancock College.

Canyons wide receiver Jett McCullough (87) runs the ball and earms a first down against El Camino defenive back Latrell Cannon (12) during the second quarter of Thursday’s game at College of the Canyons on Oct. 17. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal