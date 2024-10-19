Gary Curtis | Too Ambitious and Too Ambiguous

Proposition 3 will codify the right to same-sex marriage in the California Constitution, supposedly in case future Supreme Court decisions challenge that right. This prop will repeal the successful 2008 ballot measure Prop. 8, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman.

Multiple religious groups uphold the “sanctity of marriage” and oppose this controversial proposition. Jonathan Keller of the California Family Council expressed concern about Prop. 3’s guarantee of a “fundamental right to marry,” which he believes is strategically vague and too ambiguous.

“Prop. 3 removes any boundaries on marriage,” Keller said. “There is no definition under Prop. 3 on the genetic relationship between people who could get married, the age of people who could get married, or the number of people who could get married.”

For instance: Can close family members get married? Brother and sisters? Cousins? Parent(s) and child(ren)? Is there a minimum age limit for people to get married? Do marriage partners have to be “people”? Under Prop. 3, may humans marry animals? How many people can be married to each other? More than two? Or 10?

See what Keller means about California’s 2024 Prop 3. being vague? This is a state constitutional amendment. If we get this wrong, it is not easy to correct — by design!

Jesus said, “Have you not read that He who made them at the beginning ‘made them male and female,’ 5 and said, ‘For this reason, a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’? 6 So then, they are no longer two but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let not man separate.” (Matthew 19:4-6; New King James Version)

Males and females are biologically “made” to be joined together in marriage and to enjoy a sexual relationship between the husband and wife. Additionally, they are physically, emotionally and spiritually designed to be “one flesh” for the procreation and care of any children who may result from that relationship.

Prop 3. is too ambitious and too ambiguous!

Gary Curtis

Newhall