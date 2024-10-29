Larry Moore | DNC: Bait and Switch

Looking back on night four of the Democratic National Convention:

The evening started with a platitude-rich speech by Gretchen Whitmer. At one point she called Kamala Harris a “badass.” Really?

Harris’ sister, Maya, as expected, gave her big sister a glowing review. She said, “Mommy raised us to believe we can do anything,” as if that is unique to immigrant or liberal parents. Every parent says the same to their children, even MAGA parents. She stressed many times that her sister is a leader. She is not a leader. She is merely a reader … of other people’s ideas.

The Coronation: Kamala Harris gave a speech that can only be described as the biggest bait-and-switch in history. To understand what I mean, I will take you (satirically) to DNC headquarters earlier in the week, when her speech writers unveiled their efforts.

Kamala: (After reading the speech … angry) I can’t read this. It’s against everything I believe.

SW (Speech Writers): If you tell the truth about your beliefs, you have no chance of being elected. You are so far to the left, it was a stretch to bring you back toward the middle. You are now a tax cutter.

Kamala: WHAT! If we cut taxes, we won’t have money to house our undocumented neighbors.

SW: Do you want to win the election or not? And we’ve given you a pro-Israel stance. We don’t want you to appear to be caving in to the pro-Hamas demonstrators.

Kamala: But what about the Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people?

SW: Do you want to win …

Kamala: I get it … but I don’t like it.

SW: We thought it would be a good move to thank the Chicago Police Department for their valiant effort in keeping the delegates safe.

Kamala: I have to draw the line somewhere. You know how I feel about any police, border patrol or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They’re the same thugs who tried to whip arriving immigrants from their horses. I can’t … I won’t throw my support to them.

SW: (cringing) In that case, don’t say anything.

Kamala: I’m good at that.

SW: What we’ve done is give you most of Donald Trump’s ideas with a slight twist. All you have to do is deliver this speech with passion and conviction. The crowd will never know.

Kamala: I can do passion and conviction … and joy. You know, when I was a prosecutor, we called what we are doing Bait and Switch, an unethical business practice.

SW: Indeed. A thing of beauty.

Later, as the adoring crowd roared their approval, the speech writers said, all at once, “Mission accomplished.”

Larry Moore

Valencia