Meenakshi Thusu | Prioritizing Mental Well-Being

I am Meenakshi Thusu. I am writing to enthusiastically support Dr. Aakash Ahuja for William S. Hart Union High School District, Trustee Area 1. I am a proud parent of two children — one currently attending college and the younger one pursuing high school, both in the Hart school district. I have known Dr. Aakash for almost 10 years now and am impressed by his dedication and perseverance to our community. Dr. Aakash is a great listener. His thoughtful approach and unwavering helpfulness make him a natural leader. I am also fortunate to know his wife, Sarika Ahuja, who is a valued friend. Together, they exemplify the qualities of devoted parents who prioritize the well-being of their children and their education.

As a psychiatrist, Dr. Aakash prioritizes mental well-being as a cornerstone of student success. Mental health is of utmost priority for him. He discusses implementing comprehensive resources and support systems to empower kids to navigate mental health challenges effectively. He aims to make changes in the current system to address the struggles many parents observe in their children but feel unable to assist with. He has already demonstrated this by putting serious effort into limiting cellphones in junior high schools across the district. Dr. Aakash plans to foster a safe, supportive and respectful school environment and enhance the overall learning experience. He envisions enhancing academic success by helping students get into prestigious colleges, justifying their caliber. As he says, “It takes a village to raise a child effectively.” He believes in encouraging open dialogue and transparency among parents, counselors, educators and students in the best interest of students.

The growing drug situation in the Hart district is a great concern today. Kids are seeking relief from various issues like fear of failure, academic expectations and social dynamics. What is making the situation worse is the easy availability of drugs on and off campus, via peers and through online channels. The fentanyl issue in our school district is no secret. As a parent, it is alarming to know that the Hart district has become a hotbed for this dangerous drug. Our families need someone committed to preventing this from worsening, and addressing this issue is a key agenda of Dr. Aakash’s campaign.

I am confident that Dr. Aakash will be a valuable asset to our district. His leadership will undoubtedly benefit our students and families.

Meenakshi Thusu

Valencia