Michael Reagan | Harris Shows How Much She Hates Trump

It’s the usual partisan story. Folks who love Kamala Harris and hate Donald Trump thought she did fine in her interview with evil Bret Baier on Fox.

Folks who love Trump and hate Kamala thought she was the same unqualified presidential candidate they’ve been watching for three months.

But anyone in the middle, any truly independent or still-undecided voter watching Fox, would have been left thinking a bunch of negative things about Harris.

She didn’t look or act the least bit presidential. She recited her usual platitudes. She said nothing new or newsworthy or profound.She dodged Baier’s opening questions about her responsibility for the millions of illegal immigrants who’ve poured across our open Southern border under her watch.

She doubled down on her claim that Joe Biden’s body and brain were as sharp as ever.

About the only thing she did well was repeatedly pivot and attack Trump as a dictator and the source of all that ails America – as if he’s been the one who’s been in charge the past four years.

I’m no head doctor, but Kamala showed symptoms of serious Trump Derangement Syndrome. A terrible mental disease, TDS blinds you and is known to make you hate Trump more than you love your country. Its lingering side effects explain a lot about why Kamala is so out of touch with reality. It apparently has made her forget that Trump was already president for four years – and didn’t throw his opponents in jail, try to destroy democracy or start any new wars.

It also has made her forget that when he was in office the economy was chugging along, unemployment was low and inflation was 2% a year.

Best of all, our southern border was not wide open so that millions of unvetted illegal immigrants could stream into our big cities like New York or overwhelm small towns like Springfield, Ohio.

It was too bad the Fox interview was cut so short – deliberately – by Kamala’s nervous handlers, who were offscreen and wanted to stop the beating she was taking.

Baier no doubt had many other hard questions to ask about things like her party’s internal “coup” that kicked Joe Biden into retirement, FEMA’s recent failures and some of the lies and super-wokism of Gov. Tim Walz, her terrible VP choice.

I would have liked to see Baier ask Kamala to explain why so many Black voters – especially younger men – are suddenly showing their love for Trump. It’s not because they hate women, as Barack Obama scolded them last week. I think it’s because they’ve finally had enough of the Democrat Party taking their votes for granted and doing so little for Black Americans in return.

For the past 60 years, Democrats have been in and out of power in Washington and running big cities like Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles.

What exactly have they done to make Black lives better? Have they made cities safe by reducing crime and stopping the gang killings? Have they created great schools to teach their kids? Have they created school voucher programs to give Black parents the chance to put their kids in private or parochial schools or home school them?

Have they changed the federal welfare policies that for decades have undermined the formation of two-parent Black families?

No to all of the above.

But it’s not just that Black men are waking up and becoming Republicans.

More and more of them are hopping on the Trump Train because they like the uniquely crazy engineer. Harris will never understand that transfer of allegiance or know what to do about it because she’s too busy hating on Trump.

At the end of her Fox interview, she got really angry and showed the whole country how much she hates him.

It might have pleased her supporters, but it was not something a candidate for the most important job in the world should ever do.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. His column is distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.