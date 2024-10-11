Our View | Our Endorsements for SCV Water

By The Signal Editorial Board

Water is one of those issues that doesn’t seem all that exciting — until you’re told you can’t water your lawn, or there’s a real threat that you might turn on your kitchen faucet and get nothing but … dust.

Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, we’ve been fortunate over the years — decades, really — that those elected to oversee the management of our water supply have done an effective job of insulating us from the inevitable impacts of drought cycles, and ensuring that the community has a safe, reliable supply of clean, potable water.

That brings us to the election for the board of directors of the SCV Water Agency, which supplies water to our community with a “portfolio,” as the water pros call it, of water from the State Water Project, supplies purchased from other agencies, and our own local groundwater supplies.

There are quite a few familiar names on the Nov. 5 ballot who have, in various ways, been part of that successful effort to manage local water supplies and keep it from being “exciting.” We are endorsing many of those familiar faces to election or reelection to the SCV Water Agency board of directors, as well as a couple of newcomers who will bring new perspectives and energy to the board.

Those endorsements are:

Division 1 (2 seats):

Gary Martin and Dan Masnada

Gary Martin is the current SCV Water Agency board president, a civil engineer who has more than 30 years of water management experience. His background and expertise make him ideally suited to continue serving on the board.

Dan Masnada is no stranger to managing our valley’s water supply: He most recently served on the city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission, but prior to that he built a record of more than 40 years in water management, and was the general manager of SCV Water’s predecessor agency, the Castaic Lake Water Agency.

Division 2 (2 seats):

Piotr Orzechowski

and Ken Cooper

Piotr Orzechowski, the current vice president of the SCV Water board, is an environmental water programs manager in the cruise line industry for the Holland America Group, which includes the locally based Princess Cruises.

Ken Cooper, a lifelong SCV resident, has worked for Medtronic Diabetes since 2000, with a background in clinical research and development. His science background will be a welcome addition to the board.

Division 3 (short term):

Ken Peterson

Ken Peterson, a current member of the board, is a consulting civil engineer who served as general manager of the Valencia Water Co. until the company was absorbed into the SCV Water Agency in 2017.

Division 3 (full term):

Holly Schroeder

Holly Schroeder brings a high level of business acumen to the board, having served as CEO of the SCV Economic Development Corp. She’s now an executive for DrinkPAK, a beverage packaging company and major local employer.