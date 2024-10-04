Peggy Stabile | A Consummate Professional for COC

Why should College of the Canyons Area 2 residents re-elect Edel Alonso to the board of trustees in November? As a friend and colleague of hers for 36 years, I would like to give you some insight into this amazing public servant.

Experience: A consummate professional who knows our valley and its students intimately, Edel, as a counselor at Hart and Valencia high schools, and again, at COC, has guided thousands of students in attaining their post-secondary goals. The numerous notes, emails and Facebook posts from grateful students, dating back to 1988, are testimonials to the impact she has had.

Leadership: For decades Edel has exemplified leadership at its best. The ultimate proof is the respect she’s earned from her colleagues and our community who have voted her into leadership positions multiple times. Selected department chair of counseling at Valencia High and COC, elected president of COC’s Faculty Academic Senate, appointed co-chair of the President’s Advisory Committee on Budget, elected member of the board of trustees and named president of that board for the past four years — Edel is, without a doubt, a trusted leader.

Commitment: Yes, COC board agenda packets sometimes consist of hundreds of pages. Yes, prior to meetings, Edel reads, takes notes and formulates questions to ensure that meetings stay on topic. And yes, she keeps her campaign promises. For example, prior to her election, Edel promised to attend to an Americans with Disabilities Act plan in response to a disabled COC student’s lawsuit. When she brought a list of over 5,000 violations to light during her campaign, her opponent called her a liar. The fourth and last phase is now under completion. Eight years later, 5,000-plus violations remedied. That’s commitment.

Integrity: Definition: honesty, having strong moral principles. Edel’s integrity is unimpeachable. Three instances come to mind immediately. After being ignored when asking about a campus plan to deal with the coronavirus, Edel was told she was overreacting, asking too many questions and the administration was too busy to deal with it. At the following board meeting, she left the dais, approached the public comments podium, and repeated her question so it would be found in the public record. Edel wouldn’t be silent when it came to student safety.

During another board meeting, a shooter was suspected on campus. Many on the dais chatted nervously and asked, “What should we do?” The board president resumed the meeting, lights on, PowerPoint continuing. Noting distress and anxiety in the audience, Edel brought attention to the active shooter training they had received. She convinced the board to recess, walked out to the visibly worried audience, and shuttled them into an attached, fully enclosed conference room for their safety.

And recently, the results of the last of four COC campus climate surveys were released. They indicated that, while employees at COC enjoyed their jobs and co-workers, they continued to find upper administration disparaging, denigrating and dismissive of their concerns. They feared retaliation if they spoke out.

At public board meetings it came to light that board questions and suggestions hadn’t been considered, that no changes were made following these surveys, and important data about construction projects was withheld from the trustees. Edel did the right thing in investigating these situations. Regardless of the personal impact this has had upon her, her integrity and commitment to the well-being of the college came first.

COC is fortunate to have a trustee so eminently qualified for re-election. And Area 2 has the opportunity to do the right thing on Nov. 5 by returning Edel Alonso to the board as their trustee.

Peggy Stabile

Valencia