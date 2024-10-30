Rick Barker | Democracy?

In re: David Hegg, “Foundations of Democracy,” commentary, Oct. 20.

As I have pointed out here before, we do not live in a democracy and the founders of this country made sure we did not, since a majority ruling class in a democracy will naturally always infringe on the rights of the minority when seeking their own best interests.

The word “democracy” appears nowhere in our Constitution and that was not a mistake or oversight by the authors of that document who were arguably the most politically knowledgeable and well-written men of all time on issues of politics and the inherent abuse of government power. As the saying goes, “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Long live our constitutional republic!

Rick Barker

Valencia