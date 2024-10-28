SCCS football clinches league title after big road win at Faith Baptist 

Explosive plays and solid defense in crunch time clinched Santa Clarita Christian football’s second consecutive Heritage League title.

The Cardinals secured at least a share of the league championship after taking down the previously undefeated Faith Baptist Contenders, 39-32.

SCCS (6-2, 3-0) couldn’t quite pull away but never trailed after taking the lead in the second quarter.

The Cards scored on a long passing touchdown to Wyatt Waldron to go up 33-26. Faith immediately answered with another long touchdown but was turned away on its 2-point conversion after SCCS senior Eli Duhm intercepted a pass.

SCCS senior Eli Duhm runs in the open field against Faith Baptist. Photo courtesy of Lori Patton.

Faith (7-1, 3-1) thrives on a balanced offense but was forced to pass more frequently due to SCCS’ performance up front. The Contenders made their share of big plays through the air but fell just one short.

“Defensively, I think we did a pretty good job of containing the run, but whenever you have to invest in stopping the run really heavily, it just makes it really tough for your linebackers to then go back and play coverage,” said Cards coach Austin Fry. “We got kind of exploited on that. But luckily, we were able to keep that stuff out of the end zone and make them work a little bit extra.”

Senior quarterback Cayden Rappleye connected with Wyatt Shields to get the Cardinals back up by seven before Duhm sealed the win with an official interception on the Contenders’ final drive.

SCCS quarterback Cayden Rappleye runs the ball against Faith Baptist. Photo courtesy of Lori Patton.

Rappleye finished the game with multiple passing touchdowns as well as one rushing score.

The win was a pivotal victory for SCCS, which secured a league title, won its first close game and won its first road game with the upset in Canoga Park.

“I think we got over some humps last night,” Fry said. “The close games this year obviously hadn’t gone our way, and so winning against a premier opponent in a close game at their homecoming with league and a top seed on the line, that’s about as stress-filled as you can get. Then to pull that off, I think that that kind of opens us up to feeling like we can control our own destiny. There’s still teams out there that we haven’t seen or played, but it definitely gets us in the mindset that like that all things are still possible.”

Faith Baptist’s first loss of the season came in their homecoming game, marking a bittersweet night for all Contenders alumni besides one: Friday night’s opposing coach, Fry. The Cardinals coach made his first return to the field as an opposing coach since graduating over 10 years ago.

Fry has nothing but respect and admiration for his former program that has won multiple league, CIF and state championships.

“I know a lot of teams that would schedule easier for their homecoming,” Fry said. “Those guys over there, they’re never looking for a cherry-pick homecoming and I was honored to be back and playing in that situation. It was just cool to be there. As an alumni, I love it over there. As a football coach, it really was like a sign of respect to me to play a Faith Baptist homecoming, especially when they’re having such a great season … We have such a good relationship. They’re always so congratulatory. I’ll always play Faith, if we continue in Heritage, which I think we will, but regardless, I always want to be in competition with Faith, because I just appreciate those guys, and I think the feeling is mutual.”

SCCS is now on its second three-game win streak of the season heading into its season finale. The Cardinals will return home on Saturday to host the Desert Christian Knights at 6:30 p.m. at Canyon High School.

A win for SCCS seals an outright title while a loss would set up a co-championship with Faith Baptist.

Fry is looking for another big win and more energy to send his Cardinals back into the playoffs on a high note.

“I think going into next week, it’s always the case of not underestimating anybody, and thinking of every week as 0-0,” Fry said. “How we play this week kind of sets the tone for playoffs. We know we’re going to make it into playoffs. So we’re just trying to take a step in intensity as much as we can, regardless of our opponent, so that we have good momentum going into the postseason.”

SCCS senior Jonathan Boelter runs the ball against Faith Baptist. Photo courtesy of Lori Patton.