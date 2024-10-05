Selina Thomas | A Proven Track Record for Council

As a proud Santa Clarita Valley business owner and chair of the Valley Industry Association, I am thrilled to endorse Tim Burkhart for Santa Clarita City Council. Through my work with Tim, I’ve seen firsthand his exceptional business leadership and unwavering commitment to workforce development. Tim’s dedication to our community makes him an outstanding candidate for City Council.

Tim has a proven track record of fostering economic growth and supporting local businesses. He understands that a thriving business environment is essential for creating jobs and enhancing the quality of life for all residents. His innovative approach to economic development is exactly what we need to ensure that Santa Clarita remains competitive and attractive to existing businesses and new enterprises.

Tim is a strong advocate for workforce development. He recognizes that investing in our workforce is vital for the future of our economy. By promoting educational partnerships and vocational training programs, Tim is dedicated to equipping our residents with the skills they need to succeed in today’s job market. His focus on creating pathways for youth and adult learners alike demonstrates his commitment to building a stronger, more resilient community.

I wholeheartedly support Tim Burkhart for City Council. His leadership, vision and dedication to business and workforce development will undoubtedly benefit Santa Clarita as we look to the future.

Selina Thomas

Santa Clarita