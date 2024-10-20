West Ranch golf retakes Foothill League crown 

After finishing second last season, West Ranch girls’ golf returned to the pinnacle and won the Foothill League on Thursday.

The Wildcats won the final league match at Valencia Vista by seven strokes, pushing West Ranch to its fifth title in six seasons.

Senior Kate Yi led the charge on Thursday with a 3-under performance with four birdies, including three on her final four holes.

Kate Yi of West Ranch tees off during the 2024 girls’ league final on Thursday at the Vista Valencia Golf Course. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Yi had been steady all season but broke through for her first league medal.

“I had changed my swing coach so staying steady and keeping my consistent swing became a bit of a challenge,” Yi said. “However, I kept practicing hard and so I was able to make the swing my own and get used to it in the end.”

While the day and season belongs to West Ranch, Valencia sophomore Eliana Saga took home Foothill League MVP honors after shooting 1-under at Vista.

Valencia’s Eilana Saga tees off during the 2024 girls’ league final on Thursday at the Vista Valencia Golf Course. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“It felt great to be league MVP,” Saga said. “It wasn’t really my goal. I just wanted to help my team out and be the best teammate possible.”

Saga was out on her sit-out period and missed the first league match earlier this season. Each golfer is awarded one high-out league outing where their worst day on the green is tossed and doesn’t affect their league finish. Saga had pressure on her all season with no high-out to lose but tore through league play and never finished over par.

“There was no pressure at all,” Saga said.

Naomi Kim also played well for West Ranch in the fourth group with a 34-stroke day (+1) matching teammate and 2023 league MVP Kathryn Mong.

Naomi Kim of West Ranch tees off during the 2024 girls’ league final on Thursday at the Vista Valencia Golf Course. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“Heading into round six, I had full confidence in our team’s ability to finish strong and secure the league title,” Kim said. “Personally, I was experiencing a lot of emotions, knowing it was my last league match, but I wanted to perform my best, not just for myself but to contribute to our team’s success. I was focused on giving everything I had for our team’s victory.”

Kim hit three birdies and finished even on a trio of holes at Vista, a course she medaled on earlier this season.

Chloe Busnawi of West Ranch tees off during the 2024 girls’ league final on Thursday at the Vista Valencia Golf Course. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Rounding out the win for the Wildcats were Eva Lee (+2), Chloe Busnawi (+3) and Kaitlyn Kou (+5). West Ranch had such a strong outing that Kou’s 38-stroke finish didn’t count towards the win despite her still outscoring all but five opposing golfers.

Khloe Guerrero led Saugus again with a 36-stroke day. Canyon’s Sofia Allard and Hart’s Layla Garabet led their teams with 42 strokes (+9).

Canyon Sofia Allard tees off during the 2024 girls’ league final on Thursday at the Vista Valencia Golf Course. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Guerrero finished sixth in the individual league standings and will continue her season in the CIF individual playoffs along with Saga, Kim, An, Yi and Mong.

Valencia also saw impressive days from Leeanne Park (+1), sophomore Kara An (+2), Kiara Jang (+4) and Lauren Silva (+5).

Valencia’s Kiara Jang tees off during the 2024 girls’ league final on Thursday at the Vista Valencia Golf Course. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

West Ranch has won nearly every match it has played this season. Yi led her team through the year while the group displayed camaraderie and teamwork in a mostly individual sport.

“We’re very supportive of each other and genuinely want our teammates to succeed and play their best,” Yi said. “As a senior on the team, I try to make sure that the team spirit is upheld.”

The group was full of returners who shared the sentiment that teamwork fueled the team all season long.

“Teamwork has been our biggest strength,” Kim said. “Having six strong varsity players, all contributing their best, has been the key to our success. It never felt like any one player had to carry the team as we all worked hard and supported each other, both in golf and in our academic lives. Our bond as friends off the course made a big difference, keeping us motivated. Our coach’s unwavering support and pride in us, through highs and lows, also played a huge role. His encouragement made the game fun and pushed us to constantly improve, which has been crucial to our success.”

Kathryn Mong of West Ranch tees off during the 2024 girls’ league final on Thursday at the Vista Valencia Golf Course. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Cats coach Jeff Holen preaches short game on the course but overall just wants his golfers to enjoy the ride. To his golfers, he’s provided a Holen-one experience.

“In West Ranch golf, I think I’ve grown so much,” Yi said. “I am so thankful that coach Holen was able to teach and experience my journey with me. He is such an important figure to me and I’ll forever appreciate him for the wonderful experiences he provided for me throughout my high school golf career.”

While West Ranch continues its dynasty, Valencia is confident it can dethrone the Wildcats next season with a strong returning class.

“I’m really excited for the future,” Saga said. “I’ve known Kara since we were playing local tournaments and I can’t wait to play with my teammates for the next two seasons! We will for sure get the team a league championship next year.”

Valencia’s Kara An tees off during the 2024 girls’ league final on Thursday at the Vista Valencia Golf Course. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Plenty of greens and fairways lie ahead for the Foothill League golfers, with CIF individual and team playoffs in the coming weeks. Yi is hoping for big things but is still living her coach’s motto of ‘just enjoy the walk.’

“I really hope we perform well at CIF but overall, I hope we get to bond more as a team and just enjoy our time with each other,” Yi said. “I loved spending my four years with this team and I look forward to seeing what path everyone takes in the future.”