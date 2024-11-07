Arthur Saginian | Lofty Words of Compassion

Here are some real words of compassion, foresight, and fiscal wisdom, from the progressive wing of our government: “People in our country should not be going bankrupt because they got cancer and could not afford to pay their medical bills. No one in America should face financial ruin because of the outrageous cost of an unexpected medical emergency or a hospital stay. The time has come to cancel all medical debt and guarantee health care to all as a human right, not a privilege.” Lofty, Sen. Bernie Sanders, very, very lofty. I wonder if Jews can be canonized as saints. I think they can.

Anyway, we can supplement that bonus for living in the U.S, by finally eliminating all student debt, but why stop there? Why don’t we pay off ALL consumer debt, including credit cards, auto loans and mortgages as well? “Freedom” should mean “freedom from debt,” and our government should see that we achieve it. It’ll either tax those who have too much money or simply print more of it, and from that moment on the U.S. government will become an ATM and the cost of living will be financed by federal debit cards, with no spending limits. This logic is actually Bible-based. “If anyone forces you to go 1 mile, go with them 2 miles.” — Matthew 5:41. It’s as if our government is trying to become God Himself: “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory …” — Philippians 4:19.

Too bad our government can’t eliminate its OWN debt. Now THAT would be a miracle.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita