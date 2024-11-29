Gary Curtis | Irreversible Surgeries

In the name of “reaffirming children” affected by gender incongruence or dysphoria, harmful medical and psychological procedures have become part of the lucrative business model of many doctors, clinicians, and hospitals in America.

The costs for this supposed “gender care” are being forced upon governmental services or insurance companies. They will inevitably pass this expense of “doing business” along to the rest of us via increased taxes, higher premiums, or both.

Many of these pediatric interventions performed in the U.S. on minors are experimental, irreversible and gruesome. Furthermore, biological boys/men competing against biological girls/women in sports are physically dangerous and limit the latter from merited athletic recognition and opportunities.

The full effects of gender-affirming policies and practices for youth have not been observed long enough to be considered “settled science” in the United States. Policies and practices are pretty polarized, perhaps reflecting the leftist and conservative beliefs of the country. Nearly two dozen U.S. states have passed bans on the experimental use of cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers and surgery in minors. These “treatments” often leave permanent, disfiguring and problematic results to temporary perceptions, emotions and relationships.

In Europe, gender-affirming policies on sexual dysphoria are reported to be more fact-based, and access is usually limited to a tightly controlled research setting. Updated guidelines restrict the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones in many European countries. They can only be accessed in the U.K., France, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Jesus taught his disciples, “If anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a large millstone hung around his neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.” (Matt. 18:6).

Friends, let us prayerfully protect our children and young teens from misguided leftist politicians, physicians and institutions. Many seek to entrap gender-dysphoric minors and their parents in their business model of irreversible, child-mutilating, transgender surgeries and life-long treatments.

Gary Curtis

Newhall