Gene Rostalski | Bribing Us with Our Own Money

Nov. 19 on the opinion page, two items grabbed my attention; Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo shared an update of her accomplishments, especially the $95 million in “investments” (I just love that term) into our district.

Secondly, Mr. Arthur Saginian’s recap (letters, “The Truth About Spending”) and the phase “bribery budget.”

In my view, Mr. Saginian’s letter is connected with Ms. Schiavo’s column. To Ms. Schiavo I ask, where did the $95 million come from? Did it fall out of the sky, like manna from heaven? My second question to our assemblywoman: How much in taxes and fees, etc., did the 40th Assembly District send to Sacramento? My uneducated guess: more than we are getting back! But I may be wrong.

Finally, a comment regarding “The Truth about Spending.” I would modify the last sentence with: “How do we stop them from bribing us with our own money?”

If Ms. Schiavo wants to help “seniors on fixed incomes” and more importantly ALL of her constituents, may I suggest an investigation as to why our utility rates and gas prices as compared to the most of the 49 states are extremely high, and reducing our tax burden.

In the meantime, keep the bribery coming.

Gene Rostalski

Valencia