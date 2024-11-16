Golden Valley football crashes out in second round of playoffs 

Things just didn’t go Golden Valley’s way in the second half of Friday’s playoff football game against the Warren Bears.

Leading 14-7 at the break, the Grizzlies (9-3) were shut out in the second half as the Bears (5-7) turned it into a rout once it was all said and done, winning 40-14 at home to advance to the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs.

The Grizzlies end the season tied with the 2022 squad for the most wins in program history, and that’s what head coach Dan Kelley said he’ll remember.

“I’m going to celebrate this season,” Kelley said. “I’m not going to forget all our accomplishments, because sometimes all you remember is the last game, but you got to remember all the accomplishments. We overcame a lot this year. We got better as the year got longer and that’s what I’m proud of.”

Warren got two scores each from running backs Skylar Lendsey and Teralle Watson. Quarterback Jamar Malone ran for a score and threw one to receiver Jalen Ross.

The Grizzlies tried to force the issue on a few drives with some fourth-down attempts, but only converted on two of four attempts, both failures coming in the second half. Third down was also an issue throughout the game, as the Grizzlies only converted four of their 12 attempts.

Kelley said he wanted to take chances against a good team because otherwise, Warren would just get the ball back anyway. But Warren’s advantages in speed and size showed throughout the second half.

“We just got to play the total game, you know,” Kelley said. “We made some adjustments that didn’t quite work, and they made some adjustments that did. That’s the name of the game. Hats off to Warren for one heck of a football game and playing a better second half.”

Grizzlies senior Jamison Torres ran for 46 yards and caught four passes for 61 yards. He scored once on the ground and once through the air.

“I think our inability to run the ball tonight kind of hurt,” Kelley said.

Torres finished the year with the most rushing yards and touchdowns in a single season in Golden Valley history, a mark he had even before Friday’s game at Warren.

Torres gave the Grizzlies a huge lift to start the game, intercepting the first offensive snap before the Grizzlies used nearly half of the first quarter to score.

The first half continued to go back and forth, but the second half was all Warren.

“I think we woke them up in the first half,” Kelley said. “You know, their coaches probably went in there and gave them a heck of a wake-up call, and they came out in the second half and did it. It’s just one of those things, you know, that I think they underestimated us. We’re a good football team, so they woke up in the second half and gave us a fit.”

The Bears picked off Golden Valley quarterback Brandon Contreras twice in the second half, including to set up the go-ahead score. He finished with 150 passing yards and a touchdown.

Senior Jordan Flores led the Grizzlies with 89 yards on four catches.

“I’m proud of our guys. It’s been one heck of a season,” Kelley said. “We’re not going to let one loss tarnish all of our accomplishments this year. I’m proud of this group. I’m proud of how we represented tonight. We just came up on the short end of the stick.”

Warren will move on to play at Peninsula in the semifinals next week.