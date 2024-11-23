Jason Gibbs | A Message of Respect for Our Leaders

It seems like yesterday the world watched with hope, fear, or maybe just for shear entertainment, as America would choose a new president.

Political analyists, professional pollsters, and long-time “insiders” would be left scratching their heads at the end of the night, as Donald Trump would be returning to the White House.

The media quickly switched to the Senate and House races, desperate to predict whether Democrats would put up a political firewall in either house. Yet again, Republicans would reign victorious, and just like in 2017 when President Trump was first elected, the political trifecta would be completed.

There will no doubt be ample opportunities to opine and critique the national political moves made by the Republican majority, and my lone comment for now is. … don’t play games!

Address our national debt, reign in bureaucracy masking as economic opportunity, restore faith in government, respect the Constitution, individual liberty and the Bill of Rights, and be wise and faithful leaders.

As exciting as election night is, I found myself thinking about the ephemeral nature that is elected office. Everyone has been hyper-focused on the Senate and House races and who will have the majority.

Reporting on the election results was to discuss party representation, and very little about the representatives themselves. It is a sad reality that Democrat and Republican representatives alike become nothing more than a number on the political battle board, and their life, their contributions, and their moral centers are now only discussed when justifying their final vote count.

In a high school ethics class, I will never forget an assignment where we had to write our obituary. It was not a comfortable task to say the least, and at 17 years old, it seemed strange to be doing. During the class discussion about what we wrote, and why the assignment was given, my teacher said our greatness and contributions to the world will be summarized on a back page of a newspaper, but your real legacy will live in the hearts of those you leave behind who were touched in a meaningful way.

Locally, Santa Clarita lost three incredible elected leaders this election cycle, who deserve their columns to be printed, their time of service memorialized, and their sacrifices honored.

First, our Mayor Cameron Smyth. Now, Cameron did not lose the election. In fact, he will go down in city history as the largest vote getter ever, with nearly 60,00 votes in 2020. He would win every single precinct, be the most popular elected official among all age groups and demographics, but by virtue of a California Voting Rights Act lawsuit, his service would be forced to an end. Mayor Smyth served both on the City Council (2000-2006, and 2016-2024) and as our Assembly member (2006-2012), and has been a steady and dedicated leader all these years! Thank you, mayor!

Next, Sen. Scott Wilk will be terming out of the Legislature, and ending his elected career having never lost an election! He would serve on the College of the Canyons governing board from 2006 to 2012, the state Assembly from 2012 to 2016, and the state Senate from 2016 to 2024. He and his wife Vanessa shaped many local leaders in the political scene, and both would play an instrumental role in my own involvement!

Vanessa got me started writing for RHRN, and Scott could always be counted on to be brutally honest about my own political choices, and be willing to pass on his experience to anyone he believed in. There would be many people in my own life who would play a part in my pursuit of public office, and Sen. Wilk and his wife Vanessa are in that group. Thank you, senator!

Finally, Congressman Mike Garcia will be leaving the House of Representatives after his heartbreaking loss. I met Mike on a bus trip to Sacramento in 2019, telling people he was going to run for Congress. Mike has never shied away from service, and would leave behind an executive career in the aerospace industry, and spend countless hours away from his wonderful wife and young children to continue that service. Mike is an incredible human being and honored veteran, and no political attack ad or accusation will take away from the leader he is for our community, and our country! Thank you, congressman!

The public’s appetite for forward momentum leaves little room to reflect on the contributions of those no longer in power, but the marks of these amazing leaders will be felt by us all, and we should all be grateful for their sacrifice to Santa Clarita, our state, and our country.

Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.