Larry Moore | Low-Hanging Fruit

Once again, Gary Horton and Lois Eisenberg have turned themselves into low-hanging fruit. Their writing is so absurd, so delusional, so out of touch with common sense, that responding to it is necessary, and frankly, easy pickin’s.

First of all, Lois. Your praise of Joe Biden’s courage for stepping down and passing the torch is laughable, at best (letters, July 26). Substitute capitulation for courage. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries came to Biden, after his disastrous debate performance, and said, Joe, you are dragging down our party. If you continue to run, we have no chance against Trump. You are out of here. The default DEI (Didn’t Earn It) candidate was Kamala.

Your very tired, trite descriptions of anger, rage, lies and gloom are so misplaced. Yes, there is anger; anger about paying $4.50-plus for a gallon of gas instead of the $1.69 I paid in South Carolina. And rage, yes, real rage at the out-of-control inflation we have endured the past four years. My automobile insurance just went up 70%. And lies, really? Consider the biggest lie of all that our southern border has been closed and secure the past four years.

You mention gloom. The real gloom covers the parents of the 13 brave American soldiers who were killed because of the disastrous Biden-Harris retreat from Afghanistan.

In the end, dear Lois, you can revel in the return of joy, but what you don’t realize is that Joy stands for, “Joke’s On You!”

Next comes Gary Horton and his aversion to jacked-up pickups flying American and Donald Trump flags (column, Sept. 4). This comes from the supposedly staunch supporter of the First Amendment right to free speech. He’d rather support the communist, America-hating Angela Davis spewing her poison at College of the Canyons than law-abiding Americans proudly displaying the American flag.

(Another) idea of using cars to express an opinion would be: An armada of Toyota Prisuses and Teslas circle the mall at 5 mph. Each car flies a Hamas or Palestinian flag, with a loudspeaker on top so the drivers can chant, “Stop the genocide in Palestine. Death to Israel. From the river to the sea.”

Those are your people, Gary.

Give me, “Try That in a Small Town” anytime.

Larry Moore

Valencia